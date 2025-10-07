Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday said that reforms introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be introduced in the November 11 Jubilee Hills bypolls. During a meeting here on Tuesday, Sudharshan Reddy briefed political parties on the reforms and sought their cooperation.

The newly-introduced reforms include capping the number of voters per polling station at 1,200, reducing overcrowding to improve voter experience, affixing colour photographs of contesting candidates on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ballot units, and helping voters easily identify their preferred candidates.

"Deployment of additional women polling personnel to encourage greater participation of women voters, enhanced accessibility measures for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including ramps, wheelchairs, and pick-up/drop-off facilities, real-time voter turnout monitoring through digital dashboards and mobile apps for transparent information flow, use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring for sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice," Sudharshan Reddy said.

Following the implementation of reforms, the CEO also stated that stricter enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) through technology-enabled monitoring teams and green election initiatives, such as reducing paper use, promoting digital communication, and encouraging eco-friendly materials at polling stations.

The CEO reviewed the preparedness of various departments to ensure the conduct of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful elections and appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation.