Telangana: Ceiling Collapse at Kakatiya University Hostel Sparks Protests

Warangal: Students of a hostel in Kakatiya University had a narrow escape when a large portion of a roof slab collapsed in a room at a girls’ hostel late Friday night here in Hanamkonda district.

There were no students in the room in Pothana hostel when the incident took place as they were doing combined study in the adjacent room.



After learning about the incident, student leaders expressed anger and alleged that by running hostels from old and dilapidated buildings, the university is playing with the lives of students.



Students in the university are facing lots of hardships as hostels lack basic facilities. Officials were informed to replace the old fans or take up repairing, but to no avail.



Even bathrooms in the hostels are not in good condition. Water supplied is not pure. Students risk their lives by staying in the hostels, they added.



Lunavath Sandhya, a first-year post graduate girl, was injured last month when a ceiling fan fell on her in the same Pothana hostel.



Students staged a dharna in front of the hostel and demanded the university officials to resolve the issues pertaining to hostel buildings. Students withdrew the dharna after the university officials assured them of resolving the issues.