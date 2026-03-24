Telangana Cautions on Misuse of Weight-Loss Drug Semaglutide

Hyderabad:The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has issued a public advisory cautioning against misuse of Semaglutide formulations amid rising demand for the drug for weight loss and diabetes management.

The advisory follows the expiry of the patent for Semaglutide products in March 2026, leading to the entry of multiple formulations into the market. The DCA said the drug, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is used to regulate blood sugar levels and body weight.

Officials stated that Semaglutide is a prescription-only medicine and should be used strictly under the supervision of endocrinologists or internal medicine specialists. The public has been cautioned against self-medication or purchasing the drug without medical guidance.

The administration warned that improper use could lead to complications, including pancreatitis, kidney injury, gastrointestinal disorders and gall bladder disease.



It also advised people not to procure the drug from unregulated online platforms or unauthorised sellers, noting that such products may be unsafe or substandard.

