Telangana Cabinet to Reverse Quota Cap to 50% on November 25

Hyderabad: The Cabinet is likely to approve an ordinance on November 25 to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2025 to restore reservations to 50 per cent, to align with constitutional limits for the panchayat elections scheduled next month. The Cabinet at its meeting on November 17 had cleared the proposal to hold elections in December while enforcing the 50 per cent ceiling on overall reservations.

The earlier amendment to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2025 passed in August, sought to lift the ceiling to enable 42 per cent quota for Backward Classes in local bodies.

Implementing this quota would raise the reservations to 67 per cent, factoring in 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes and 10 per cent for Scheduled Tribes. The related legislations are with the Centre, and the High Court has asked the government to maintain the reservations within the 50-per cent cap.

The Cabinet is also likely to clear the proposal for setting up a third power distribution company, dedicated to implementing free electricity schemes including free supply to agriculture, free domestic power up to 200 units, and other subsidy-based initiatives rolled out by the state government.

Other agenda items include finalising arrangements for Praja Palana Dinotsavalu, scheduled from December 1 to 9, marking the Congress government’s second anniversary in office. The Cabinet may also firm up plans for the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit, to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, aimed at showcasing the state’s development initiatives and attracting fresh investments across sectors.

Additionally, approval is expected for the establishment of the Yadagirigutta Temple Board on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to streamline temple administration and promote religious tourism.