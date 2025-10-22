Telangana Cabinet to Meet on October 23 at Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that a meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on October 23, 2025, at 3 PM in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, 6th floor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao informed all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries to the Government to send agenda items duly approved in circulation for consideration of the Council of Ministers along with Telugu translations to the General Administration (Cabinet) Department by 4 PM on October 22. Departments with no agenda items have been asked to send a NIL report.

The Chief Secretary also instructed all senior officials to remain available at the headquarters during the Cabinet meeting.