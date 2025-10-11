Telangana Cabinet to Meet on October 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will convene on October 16 to discuss key issues, including Backward Class (BC) reservations and the recent High Court judgment suspending GO MS No. 9, which provides 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local body elections.

It is learnt that the court has granted the state government four weeks’ time to file counter-affidavits on the petitions and allowed two additional weeks for the petitioners to file their replies, if necessary.

Following the court’s directions, the State Election Commission has also suspended the election notification for the MPTC and ZPTC polls.