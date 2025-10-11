 Top
Telangana Cabinet to Meet on October 16

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 Oct 2025 11:23 AM IST

BC reservations and High Court’s suspension of GO No. 9 likely to top the agenda

Government of Telangana
Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will convene on October 16 to discuss key issues, including Backward Class (BC) reservations and the recent High Court judgment suspending GO MS No. 9, which provides 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local body elections.
It is learnt that the court has granted the state government four weeks’ time to file counter-affidavits on the petitions and allowed two additional weeks for the petitioners to file their replies, if necessary.
Following the court’s directions, the State Election Commission has also suspended the election notification for the MPTC and ZPTC polls.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
