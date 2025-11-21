Telangana Cabinet to Meet on November 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has announced that a Cabinet meeting will be held on 25 November 2025 at 11:00 AM. The meeting will take place at the Cabinet Meeting Hall on the 6th Floor of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad.

According to the official notice, the Council of Ministers will gather exclusively to discuss proposals related to the Energy Department.

Officials have been requested to make necessary arrangements and ensure their participation in the meeting.