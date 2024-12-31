Telangana Cabinet to Meet on January 4

 Top
31 Dec 2024 3:56 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on January 4 at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The cabinet is expected to discuss several key issues, including the implementation of the Raithu Bharosa scheme and the distribution of financial assistance of ₹12,000 per year to poor families, and deliberations on the dedicated commission constituted for the identification of Backward Classes for reservation purposes.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
