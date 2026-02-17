Telangana Cabinet to Meet on February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet will convene on February 23 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakarishna Rao has issued an official note confirming the meeting.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM in the Cabinet Meeting Hall at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Further details regarding the agenda are expected to be announced soon.