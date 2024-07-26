Telangana Cabinet to Meet on August 1 To Clear Key Bills

HYDERABAD: The state cabinet will meet on August 1 to clear key bills, which will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly the next day, official sources said. The bill to amend RoR Act (Record of Rights), Bill to establish skill university and Bills to establish an education commission and an agriculture commission are likely to be approved in the cabinet meeting, sources added.

As per the earlier schedule finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), the budget session is to end on July 31. However, sources added that it was decided to extend the session until August 2 to facilitate discussion on the budget and introduction of some key bills.

Chief Minister A. Revanth along with IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu will leave for the US and South Korea to attract investments to Telangana on August 3 and will return on August 11. Taking this into consideration, it was decided to close the Assembly session on August 2, sources added.



