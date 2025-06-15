Telangana Cabinet to Meet Informally on Monday

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet will meet informally on Monday to take a final decision on two crucial issues — payment of Rythu Bandhu, financial assistance to farmers, and the schedule for holding elections to local bodies.

Though it was earlier decided to hold a Cabinet meeting every 15 days, sources told Deccan Chronicle that the informal meeting was necessitated due to the urgency of the issues. “The agenda for the next Cabinet meeting may take time to prepare. Meanwhile, we have to take a decision on the dates for disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds as the agriculture operations for Kharif have begun,” a minister pointed out.

The government has in principle decided to extend financial assistance to those owning up to five acres of land. Significantly, unlike in the previous rounds, the disbursement would be completed within a week to 10 days.

“We require Rs 8,000 crore to pay Rythu Bandhu up to five acres and have asked finance department to arrange the amount within a short window of a week to 10 days,” sources said, adding that it wasn’t possible to make the payment at one go.

Earlier, the government had made staggered payments that extended up to two months, and yet all the landowners were not covered. The government, however, has ruled out clearing the arrears from the previous rounds. “Rythu Bandhu is purely a season-linked financial assistance to take up agricultural operations. Hence, there will be no payment of arrears as the particular season has ended and the fresh season has now started,” explained a minister.

The Cabinet will also take a final call on the schedule for the local body polls which in all likelihood will be held in July. The government will have to go ahead with the existing 29 per cent reservation for Backward Classes as the Congress government’s Bill enhancing reservation to 40 per cent is awaiting Presidential assent.

“It is unlikely that the Bill will get Presidential assent within a month,” a minister said, adding that the Congress would anyway exhibit its commitment to higher representation by giving more tickets beyond the stipulated 29 per cent.

The agriculture department submitted the list of beneficiaries for Rythu Bharosa scheme to the finance department on Sunday. All the farmers who got pattadar passbooks till June 5 will be covered under Rythu Bharosa for the kharif season.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to make an announcement on disbursing Rythu Bharosa during the Rythu Nestham programme being conducted at Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University at Rajendranagar on Monday. The CM will interact with farmers via videoconference from 1,500 Rythu Vedikas. The agriculture department has launched video conferencing facility at 1,500 Rythu Vidikas which will be utilised by agriculture scientists, experts to guide and educate farmers about techniques in cultivation to achieve better crop yields.