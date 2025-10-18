 Top
Telangana Cabinet Split Into Camps, Says Harish Rao

18 Oct 2025 12:25 AM IST

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Friday alleged that there was utter chaos in the state Cabinet “which is now divided into two camps going at one another.” The Cabinet appears to have become a “group of dacoits intent on looting,” he alleged

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao (Image:DC)

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Friday alleged that there was utter chaos in the state Cabinet “which is now divided into two camps going at one another.” The Cabinet appears to have become a “group of dacoits intent on looting,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao said: “The Chief Minister, and his cabinet colleagues are busy fighting each other. They are busy chasing commissions, shares from the loot, grabbing land, and pushing their chosen people for plum government posts.” The Cabinet members, he said, had become like “the Dandupalyam gang,” referring to characters in a popular movie series.

“There is tremendous infighting within the cabinet which has thrown people, and state’s development to the winds. A minister’s daughter alleged that guns were being used to extort money from industrialists. She also alleged that the CM while in Japan, stopped movement of a file and that another minister ordered that tenders should not be given to anyone associated with her mother,” he said.

Harish Rao demanded that the BJP government at the Centre take note of these serious allegations and order an independent judicial probe into the goings on in the Telangana cabinet. “If the BJP does not do so, then it will be proof that BJP and Congress are together in the looting,” Harish Rao said.

DC Correspondent
