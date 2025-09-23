Telangana Cabinet Panel Clears Rs 3,745 cr Investment Proposals By 3 Global Firms

Hyderabad:The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industrial Promotion on Tuesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 3,745 crore from three multinational companies, which are expected to generate 1,518 jobs in Telangana.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat, was attended by ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with senior officials.



Bhatti said Telangana continues to attract global investments owing to its industry-friendly policies and robust infrastructure. He noted that multinational firms are showing interest not only in large-scale industrial projects but also in initiatives benefiting farmers and youth.



The committee cleared proposals from JSW UAV Ltd, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Company. Coca-Cola’s plant, with an investment of `2,398 crore, is expected to provide jobs to 600 people. JSW UAV Limited’s `785-crore project will generate 364 jobs, while Toshiba Transmission will set up a Gas Insulated Switchgear and Bushings plant with `562 crore, creating 554 jobs.

Officials informed the committee that the Coca-Cola project would also benefit mango and orange growers, as beverage companies require large volumes of horticultural crops. This would ensure farmers a reliable market, higher income, and long-term sustainability of cultivation.

Calling the projects a “double boost,” the deputy chief minister said they would drive industrial growth while supporting farmers. He reiterated Telangana’s aim to become a hub for food processing, manufacturing, and high-end technology investments.

The sub-committee also reviewed progress on agreements signed with companies at Davos and other global forums. Ministers directed officials to expedite procedures so that industries keen on Telangana can establish operations quickly.