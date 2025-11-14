Telangana Cabinet Meeting on Nov 17
The suggestions of the Ministers would be taken on the local bodies’ elections apart from discussing the existing issues besides legal problems and then a decision would be taken: CM
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said a decision on local bodies elections would be taken in the Cabinet meeting to be conducted on November 17.
The suggestions of the Ministers would be taken on the local bodies’ elections apart from discussing the existing issues besides legal problems and then a decision would be taken, he said, addressing a press conference after the Congress won the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
