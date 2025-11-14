 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Meeting on Nov 17

Telangana
14 Nov 2025 5:53 PM IST

The suggestions of the Ministers would be taken on the local bodies’ elections apart from discussing the existing issues besides legal problems and then a decision would be taken: CM

Telangana Cabinet Meeting on Nov 17
x
Telangana government (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said a decision on local bodies elections would be taken in the Cabinet meeting to be conducted on November 17.

The suggestions of the Ministers would be taken on the local bodies’ elections apart from discussing the existing issues besides legal problems and then a decision would be taken, he said, addressing a press conference after the Congress won the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana government Telangana Cabinet cabinet meeting Local Bodies Elections revanth reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X