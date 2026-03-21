Telangana Cabinet Meeting on March 23
Crucial issues pertaining to the State including the new schemes introduced in the budget are likely to be discussed in the meeting
Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet meeting would be conducted on March 23 at Assembly Committee Hall in Telangana Assembly here.
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said the cabinet meeting, which would be conducted at 5 pm on March 23, is likely to discuss various key issues pertaining to the State including the new schemes introduced in the budget.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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