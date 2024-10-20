Telangana Cabinet Meet Deferred to Oct 26

Hyderabad:The state Cabinet meeting, originally slated for October 23, has been postponed to October 26. Official sources confirmed that the postponement was necessitated to give officials more time to prepare draft proposals for the revenue law Record of Rights (RoR) Act and finalise modalities for issuing new ration and health cards.

Several critical issues affecting the state’s governance and public welfare are expected to be discussed during this important meeting. A key item on the agenda is the Musi Project, which focuses on the rejuvenation of the River.

Another significant topic is the potential replacement of the current Dharani portal with the new Bhumata portal. The Bhumata portal, along with the proposed Record of Rights (RoR) Act, is designed to streamline land transactions, making them more efficient and transparent.

The cabinet will also focus on the issuance of new ration and health cards, which are essential for ensuring citizens have access to food supplies and healthcare services. The outcomes of these discussions are expected to have a lasting impact on public welfare in the state.

