Telangana: Three Congress MLAs Sworn-in as Ministers
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office to the newly appointed ministers.
Hyderabad: Congress MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vakiti Srihari were sworn-in as ministers in the Telangana government on Sunday.
They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and other leaders were present on the occasion.
