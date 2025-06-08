Telangana: Three Congress MLAs Sworn-in as Ministers

Hyderabad: Congress MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vakiti Srihari were sworn-in as ministers in the Telangana government on Sunday.

They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and other leaders were present on the occasion.