Telangana Cabinet Expansion on Sunday; 3–4 New Ministers Likely

Hyderabad: After months of anticipation, the stage is set for the much-delayed expansion of the State Cabinet at 12.15 pm on Sunday, according to the latest information available on Saturday. Sources added the Congress high command had on Saturday granted approval for the expansion, paving the way for the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan.



Those on the shortlist were asked to be available in the city, sources said. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, currently in Delhi, is expected to return to Hyderabad around midnight Saturday.

Despite the availability of six berths, the high command is said to have approved the filling of only three or four on Sunday. This partial expansion is expected to intensify the competition, with over a dozen strong contenders vying for Cabinet positions.





According to party sources, the leadership is working to strike a balance in community and regional representation. If only three berths are to be filled, one each from the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC-Madiga and SC-Mala) communities is likely to be inducted.

Among the front-runners were named as Kavvampally Satyanarayana (SC-Madiga) from Manakondur in Karimnagar district, Gaddam Vivek (SC-Mala) from Chennur in Adilabad district and Vakiti Srihari (BC-Mudiraj) from Makthal in Mahbubnagar district.





If a fourth spot is filled, the choice may go to a candidate from either the Scheduled Tribes (ST) or the Open Category (OC), specifically from the Reddy community. The competition would narrow down between Jatoth Ram Chander Naik (ST) from Dornakal in Warangal district, Balu Naik Nenavath (ST) from Devarakonda, Nalgonda district, and Podduturi Sudarshan Reddy (OC-Reddy) from Bodhan, Nizamabad district.

The inclusion of Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode, appears unlikely. Party insiders point to three reasons: it would result in a third minister from the undivided Nalgonda district; there are already two Reddy community ministers from the region in N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy; and his brother is already in the Cabinet.





At present, the undivided districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad have no representation in the cabinet. Going by the list of probables, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts will continue to remain unrepresented even after Sunday’s exercise. The leaders from both these districts have to wait till the next round of Cabinet expansion to fill three or two berths depending on whether three or four berths will be filled on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs hailing from SC-Madiga community met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Saturday and sought a berth for Madiga community. They included Adluri Laxman Kumar (Dharmapuri), Kavvampally Satyanarayana (Manakondur), Mandula Samel (Thungathurthi), Vemula Veeresham (Nakrekal) and Kale Yadaiah (Chevella).



The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, took charge in December 2023. However, the Cabinet has remained incomplete since then, with only 12 members, including the Chief Minister, sworn in on December 7 last year. As per constitutional provisions, Telangana can have up to 18 ministers, leaving six positions vacant.