Telangana Cabinet Clears SC Sub-Categorisation, BC Quota Bills

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday gave approval for draft legislations on implementing Scheduled Castes (SCs) sub-categorisation into Groups 1, 2 and 3, and ensuring 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and local bodies.

The meeting, which lasted over seven hours from 3 pm, concluded with the decision to introduce both these bills in the upcoming Budget Session.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat late Thursday night, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar stated that BC reservations would be implemented based on the caste census conducted by the state government, while SC sub-categorisation reservations would follow recommendations from the one-man committee led by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar.

Srinivas Reddy revealed that the Cabinet had decided to oppose the perceived injustice to southern states in the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. To rally support, the government plans to hold all-party meetings spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and veteran Congress leader K. Jana Reddy. The first meeting will take place in Hyderabad before being extended to other southern states.