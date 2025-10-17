TG Clears Metro Takeover, Doubles Nalsar Quota

Hyderabad:The State Cabinet has decided to expedite the process of taking over the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T to enable early execution of the second phase of the Metro Rail expansion. The Cabinet also approved doubling reservations for Telangana locals in admissions to prestigious Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, from the existing 25 per cent to 50 per cent and sanctioned an additional seven acres of land at Shamirpet for the university’s campus expansion.

At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, ministers held an extensive discussion on the Metro takeover issue and the need to fast-track approvals for the `36,000-crore Metro Phase-2A and 2B projects.

The Cabinet felt that the Centre’s nod for the second phase could be secured faster once the ongoing first-phase Metro operations are fully taken over from L&T. To facilitate this, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be constituted to recommend measures for the Metro takeover and for expediting Phase-2 implementation.



A high-level official committee, chaired by chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, will assist the sub-committee by negotiating with L&T, examining operational and financial modalities, and suggesting measures for seamless integration of Phase-1 with Phase-2.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat after the cabinet meeting, information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Cabinet accorded top priority to completing the Metro Rail takeover and launching the second-phase expansion. He also announced that the government will celebrate the second anniversary of the Congress regime from December 1 to 9 under the banner of “Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu.” December 7 will mark the completion of two years of the Revanth Reddy government.

The Cabinet approved the construction of 5,566 km of R&B roads across the state under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) to improve connectivity between national highways, district headquarters, mandal centres, and tourist destinations. It also sanctioned the allocation of 435.08 acres of alternative land to the defence ministry in place of land being used for elevated corridors between Paradise Junction-Shamirpet ORR and Paradise Junction-Dairy Farm Road.

The Cabinet has approved `438 crore for acquiring 845 hectares of land for the Krishna–Vikarabad broad-gauge railway line. It also approved contributing one-third of the total project cost of Rs 7,500 crore for the 75-km-long Mannanur–Srisailam elevated corridor, being constructed with contributions from the state and central governments.

On the agriculture front, the Cabinet estimated a record kharif paddy output of 1.48 lakh metric tonnes, with procurement expected to touch 80 lakh metric tonnes. The Centre has approved procurement of 50 lakh tonnes, and the state will urge it to extend approval for another 15 lakh tonnes.



The Cabinet directed departments to ensure smooth procurement, immediate transfer of payments and bonuses to farmers’ accounts, and effective monitoring by collectors. The cabinet has decided to give `500 per quintal bonus to farmers simultaneously with MSP during the ongoing kharif paddy procurement.

Additionally, approval was given for setting up three new agriculture colleges at Huzurnagar, Kodangal, and Nizamabad, and for allocating 10 acres of land to the Enkoor market yard in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.