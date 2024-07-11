Telangana: Cabin crew member arrested for flight ticket fraud

Warangal: A 30-year-old flight cabin crew member was arrested in Hanamkonda on Tuesday for flight ticket fraud. The accused Madu Sai Teja is native of Vijayawada, said circle inspector Satish.

Sai Teja had discontinued his B.Tech course in aeronautical engineering and had joined as a cabin crew member based in Chennai.

Airport staff can generally avail 20 per cent discount when buying flight tickets. After learning this fact, Sai Teja collected details of airline consultancies from the JustDial website and convinced these agencies to book flight tickets at discounted rates.

Sai Teja used to cancel these flight tickets and collect the refund amount, which would be more than the rate at which he booked these flights.

The refund money would be transferred into the bank accounts of Sai Teja's friends. He would collect it later from them.

As many flight tickets were cancelled at the last minute, the travel agencies lodged a complaint with Hanamkonda police station.

Several police cases related to this fraud were also lodged in Suryapet (Telangana) and NTR Krishna (AP) districts.