Telangana: Burglars Strike Ratnalayam Temple, Steal Gold and Silver Stolen

Hyderabad: Unidentified burglars barged into Ratnalayam Temple in Aliabad and fled with gold, silver, and pancha lohas in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Shamirpet police, two unidentified burglars were captured in CCTV cameras at 6 am. Covering their faces with masks, they barged into the temple by breaking the rear entrance grill.

“We have formed five special teams to track the burglars. The value of the stolen ornaments is yet to be established,” an inspector at the Shamirpet police station said. They are checking the visuals in CCTV cameras installed in Aliabad and surrounding areas.