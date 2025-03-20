Telangana Budget: Water Supply, Sewage Get More Funds

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced major initiatives to improve Hyderabad’s water supply and drainage infrastructure. The projects include the ORR Phase-2 water supply project, which is in its final stage, will ensure a steady drinking water supply to urban areas within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

To tackle urban flooding, the government has also approved a Rs 5,942-crore Integrated Stormwater Drainage Project. This initiative aims to improve flood management and prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas, strengthening Hyderabad’s ability to handle heavy rains and ensuring better urban resilience.

The finance minister also stated about the initiative launched by the HMWS&SB to restore neglected manholes and sewer lines. As part of this effort, 3,025-km sewer lines have been cleared and 2.39 lakh manholes distilled, which led to a more than 25 per cent reduction in sewage related complaints, improving urban sanitation, drainage efficiency and public health.