Telangana Budget to be presented in Assembly on March 19

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Telangana Assembly will continue till March 27.

A decision to this effect was taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held in Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s chambers here on Wednesday.



Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the Budget on March 19.

The BC reservation and SC Classification bills are expected to be introduced on March 17 and 18.



