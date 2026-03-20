Telangana Budget: Six Guarantees Get ₹51,000 Crore Allocation

Hyderabad: The Six Guarantees promised by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections received a major share of allocations in the Budget 2026-27, with nearly ₹51,000 crore earmarked for their implementation. The state government has also balanced its welfare push with substantial investments in infrastructure projects.



Among the guarantees, Rythu Bharosa received the highest allocation of ₹18,000 crore, followed by Cheyutha social security pensions at ₹14,861 crore. The Indiramma Housing scheme was allocated ₹5,500 crore, while the Mahalaxmi scheme, which provides free RTC bus travel for women, received ₹4,305 crore. The government also set aside ₹3,500 crore towards bonus payments for farmers on agricultural produce, including paddy. The Gruha Jyothi scheme, offering 200 units of free power, was allocated ₹2,080 crore.

Under healthcare and essential services, the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme was allotted ₹1,143 crore, while ₹723 crore was earmarked for the subsidised LPG cylinder scheme, which provides cylinders at `500 each. Additionally, ₹600 crore was allocated for the Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme to extend annual financial assistance of ₹12,000 to tenant farmers.

Beyond the Six Guarantees, the Budget made provisions for other welfare and subsidy schemes. It also made A major ₹14,000 crore allocation was made for power subsidy to supply free electricity to the agriculture sector. The government earmarked ₹3,000 crore for rice subsidy to provide fine quality rice to families below the poverty line. Welfare schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak received ₹3,683 crore, while ₹2,170 crore was sanctioned towards diet charges for students in welfare hostels. Scholarships for students were allocated ₹4,373 crore.

On the infrastructure front, the government introduced the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) for rural roads, allocating ₹1,372 crore for their upgradation and maintenance. In addition, ₹350 crore was sanctioned for the construction and `500 crore for the maintenance of rural roads. For state highways under the Roads and Buildings department, ₹3,053 crore was allocated under HAM projects.

The Regional Ring Road (RRR) project received a substantial allocation of ₹3,053 crore. Further, ₹828 crore was earmarked for maintenance of Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads, while ₹450 crore was allocated for construction of new R&B roads.

Focusing on employment and education, the government allocated ₹5,800 crore for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme to promote self-employment among youth. Another ₹5,000 crore was set aside for the construction of Young India Residential Schools, with one proposed in each Assembly constituency.