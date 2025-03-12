Telangana Budget Session: Governor Highlights Commitment to Farmers, Women, and State Development

Hyderabad: The budget sessions of the Telangana Assembly commenced on Wednesday, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressing both houses. He stated that the budget is designed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana, with a focus on inclusive development and social justice.

Governor Varma stated, "Our government is committed to the holistic development of the state, with the welfare of all sections of society at its core. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting farmers, women, and the youth. Farmers, who are the backbone of our state, will receive continued support to ensure their progress."

Highlighting Telangana's rich cultural heritage, he mentioned the contributions of iconic figures like Gaddar and Anjaiah, who dedicated their lives to the people. He also noted that the state anthem, *Janani Jayaketanam*, reflects the spirit of Telangana.

The Governor underscored the government's dedication to social justice and development, citing initiatives such as the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue at the Secretariat. He reiterated that Telangana is a leading rice-producing state in the country and has taken significant steps to support farmers, including loan waivers benefiting 23.35 lakh farmers.

"We are providing financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per acre through the Rythu Bandhu scheme and a bonus of Rs. 500 for paddy. The establishment of an Agricultural Commission and the implementation of the Mahalaxmi scheme have been transformative. Additionally, free bus travel for women has empowered them and enhanced their mobility," he added.



