Telangana Budget Session From July 24, Full Budget Presentation Likely on July 25/26

Hyderabad: The Budget Session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will begin from July 24, according to official sources.



The Congress government is planning to introduce some key bills in the House, including the bill to amend the RoR Act (Record of Rights Act) in a bid to resolve the contentious land issues related to Dharani portal.



The state government will also present a full budget for 2024-25 during the session. It is waiting for the Union Budget that is to be presented in Parliament on July 23, to finalise the State Budget. This is to know the exact allocations earmarked for states by the Centre and the centrally sponsored schemes.



The full State Budget is likely to be presented in the Assembly either on July 25 or 26.



The Budget Session assumes political significance against the backdrop of the changed equations in the Assembly following the defection of seven BRS members into the ruling party, which is hopeful that some more from the BRS would follow suit before the session commences. The Congress strength in the Assembly has now increased from 64 to 72, though the defected MLAs will continue to represent BRS as per Assembly records. Meanwhile, the strength of the main opposition has come down to 31 from 39.



The Congress government is expected to announce implementation of crop loan waiver scheme for farmers for up to `two lakh each and the Rythu Bharosa scheme that will effectively replace the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme. The government plans to allocate `30,000 crore in the budget for crop loan waiver. The house will also debate on extending Rythu Bharosa only to genuine beneficiaries, restricting the land extent to five or 10 acres.



The Six Guarantees promised by the Congress during Assembly elections will get higher allocations in the full budget, official sources said.



The state government presented an Interim Budget for 2024-25 on February 10. It allotted `53,916 crore to honour the Six Guarantees. This is likely to be increased to over `75,000 crore in the full budget.



In his budget speech, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, “We have proposed ₹53,196 crore for implementation of the Six Guarantees as promised before the elections. Additional funds will be made available once a complete assessment is made about the schemes."



Under the Mahalakshmi guarantee for women, it promised to give `2,500 every month; gas cylinders for `500 and free travel in RTC buses.



As part of Rythu Bharosa guarantee, the government will provide farmers `15,000 per acre every year; `12,000 per year for agriculture labour and a bonus of `500 per year for paddy crop



It promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to households under the Gruha Jyothi guarantee, while Indiramma Indlu guarantee is 250 sq yards plot for all those who participated in the Telangana movement. It promised s house site and `5 lakh for people not having their own house under the Yuha Vikasam guarantee. Students will be entitled for Vidya Bharosa card worth `5 lakh to pursue various courses. The government intends to set up Telangana International Schools in every mandal.



Under Cheyutha guarantee, it promised `4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and `10 lakh health insurance under the Rajiv Arogyasri insurance.



It should be noted that of the promises and guarantees it has made, the Congress government started implementation of free travel in RTC buses, gas cylinders for `500, free power up to 200 units, Rajiv Arogyasri `10 lakh health insurance and Indiramma Indlu.



Several promises made under six guarantees are yet to be implemented for which there is a huge requirement of funds.



Accordingly, the state government wants to increase budget allocations for the six guarantees in the full budget.

