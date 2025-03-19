Telangana Budget Reflects Ideals and Commitment of People’s Govt: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hailed the Budget as the one that reflected the ideals and commitment of a people’s government, noting that Rs 5,907 crore had been allocated for his roads and buildings ministry, which includes Rs 3725.22 crore for laying 769.35 km of new roads and Rs 2,700 crore for construction of High Court building.

In a statement, Venkat Reddy said that the government was committed to allocate Rs 28,000 crore under hybrid annuity mode to lay 17,000 km of roads up to 2028. The government has allocated Rs 1,525 crore for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) which would change the future of the state. He said the long-standing wish of Warangal residents to have an airport at Mamnoor would be fulfilled shortly

Venkat Reddy said that the Budget would help empower the state economy, finance, health, education, agriculture and employment sectors to stand on numero uno position. He thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for laying the path for the state progress with an excellent Budget.