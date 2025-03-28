Telangana Budget Neglects Edu., Health Care: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress government has neglected the key sectors in the recently-passed Budget, alleged Telangana BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. The pattern of disregard seen under the previous BRS government is now being perpetuated by the Congress, he claimed.

In his post on the social media platform X, Kishan Reddy pointed out that despite multiple reports highlighting the poor state of education infrastructure, the government had failed to take corrective measures. Thousands of schools lacked essential facilities and teaching staff.

Kishan Reddy warned that the underfunding of medical services would worsen existing challenges and deprive people of essential care. He said the rural development sector continued to suffer, with only 4.1 per cent of the Budget allocated — reflecting the government's lack of commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure.

He claimed the government had slashed the agriculture budget by 48 per cent from last year. Kishan Reddy also pointed to fiscal mismanagement, noting that while the 2023-24 Budget estimates stood at Rs 2,39,455 crore, actual receipts amounted to Rs 1,69,329 crore, a shortfall of 29 per cent. He highlighted an 84 per cent drop in revenue balance, blaming inflated revenue projections and underutilisation of funds.

He urged the Telangana government to reassess its priorities and allocate adequate resources to education, healthcare, rural development and agriculture to ensure inclusive growth and long-term prosperity of the state.