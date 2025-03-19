Telangana budget focuses on safety at residential girl schools

Hyderabad:The government has allocated Rs 2,862 crore towards women and child welfare in the Budget, focusing on enhancing health, welfare, and safety of girls studying in residential schools.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while presenting the Budget, said that in order to identify the operational shortcomings of residential schools, a woman IAS officer would be assigned for the inspection of these schools. The woman officer would visit the school and stay there overnight as part of the inspection.



“They have been instructed to suggest both immediate corrective actions and long-term improvements to strengthen the overall functioning of these institutions. In August 2024, the Telangana government established a special committee for women's safety. This committee consists of women ministers and officials as members. It will formulate immediate and long-term strategies to enhance women's safety across the state,” he said.



Reacting to the Budget, Women’s Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella said, “We have sent out proposals for the allotment of a part of the budget for our commission. We are committed to spreading awareness to the maximum, which is the main role our commission plays.”



Explaining her refurbished approach during awareness campaigns, the chairperson said, “This time, our focus is on men. We initially going around schools and colleges counselling women, but now, we will counsel men, helping them change the way they look at women. We had also planned a programme involving nearly 20,000 schools, focused on such awareness. It had to be postponed for now. But we wish to conduct it soon.”