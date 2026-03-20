Telangana Budget Disappoints Pensioners, Says Retired Employees’ Body

Nizamabad: Retired employees in Telangana have expressed disappointment over the state budget, citing the absence of proposals addressing their pending demands. Retired employees association president K. Rammohan said no announcements were made regarding payment of PRC, dearness allowances or retirement arrears.

“We had been eagerly waiting for this budget with high hopes, but it has left us disappointed,” he said.

He said pensioners had expected the government to address their concerns in the budget. “We will bring the issues faced by retired employees to the government’s attention,” he said.

The association said it would take up the issue with the government, highlighting unresolved dues and pending benefits for retired employees.