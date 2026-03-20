Telangana Budget: Across Telangana, Junior Colleges Welcome Student-Centric Reforms

Hyderabad: Across Telangana, scenes of genuine gratitude are unfolding outside Government Junior Colleges. From Mahabubnagar to districts across the state, lecturers, principals, and administrative staff are gathering to publicly welcome a wave of long-awaited, student-centric reforms. Through posters, staff gatherings, and expressions of thanks directed at the state government, educators are sending a clear message: these are not routine political announcements but practical, desperately needed solutions to the everyday challenges their students face.

The widespread support stems from three crucial initiatives introduced in the recent budget: midday meals for Intermediate students, which close a massive policy gap that previously left out older teens at a critical stage of their physical and cognitive development; a state-wide breakfast program that provides milk and ragi malt to ensure no student sits in a classroom with an empty stomach; and targeted scholarships and assistance for Children with Special Needs, extending inclusion to where it matters most.

For years, Intermediate students—especially those from low-income backgrounds—have slipped through the cracks of state welfare policies. Teachers and principals on the ground witness the toll this takes on attendance, focus, and dropout rates better than anyone else. When educators themselves rally behind a policy, it lends immense credibility to the initiative and proves these schemes are practical, not just political.

This is more than just a policy rollout; it is a fundamental shift in how Telangana invests in its youth. By prioritizing nutrition and inclusion, the state is stabilizing attendance and building a much stronger public education system for the future.