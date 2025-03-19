Telangana Budget 2025: Welfare first, farmers fortified, youth empowered

Hyderabad: The Congress government, which came to power promising Praja Palana after public discontent with the KCR administration, is working to implement its guarantees despite budgetary constraints.

While it could not meet the 100-day deadline set during the election campaign, efforts are underway to fulfil key promises.

On December 7, 2023, when Revanth Reddy took office as Chief Minister, he pledged to make the government more accessible. On the same day, Pragathi Bhavan was opened to the public with Praja Darbar, allowing direct engagement between citizens and officials.

Beyond public accessibility, the welfare of farmers is a top priority. The government has waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, benefiting 25 lakh farmers. According to official data, Rs 20,616 crore worth of loans have been cleared, despite concerns from some quarters that the waiver is not universal.

In Opposition, Revanth Reddy frequently criticised the previous government for failing to create jobs. The Congress government has now taken a significant step by filling Group 1 posts for the first time since Telangana’s formation. Additionally, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam initiative, with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, aims to foster entrepreneurship across the state.

Revanth Reddy has highlighted the state’s financial burden, stating that most recent borrowings have gone toward debt repayment, leaving limited funds for welfare and development.

Experts view the 2025-26 Budget as a pragmatic approach under current circumstances. Addressing housing needs, the government allocated Rs 12,571 crore for the Indiramma Illu scheme, aiming to fulfil the promise of affordable housing that the previous administration failed to deliver.

Infrastructure remains a key focus. The Musi rejuvenation project aims to provide a permanent solution to Hyderabad’s flooding issues. Revanth Reddy has repeatedly stated that his competition is not just with Indian metro cities but with global hubs like New York and Seoul. The upcoming Miss World competition in May will serve as an opportunity to present Hyderabad on an international stage.

With a focus on welfare, agriculture, job creation, and urban development, the 2025 Budget sets a direction for Telangana’s future while balancing fiscal realities.