Telangana Budget: ₹1,011 Cr for School Infrastructure

Hyderabad:The School Education Department on Friday issued orders sanctioning new infrastructure projects in line with the Telangana Budget, including a ₹1,011.65 crore package for school works and a new public school in Gajwel.

The larger order provides administrative sanction for construction of 11 integrated school complexes, upgradation of 17 schools and addition of 501 classrooms in 164 government schools under the Core Urban Region Economy areas.



Of the ₹1,011.65 crore outlay, 30 per cent will be funded through the state budget or CSR contributions, while 70 per cent will be supported by an AIIB loan.



Construction of the 11 integrated school complexes has been allocated ₹496.75 crore, while ₹364.60 crore has been earmarked for upgrading existing schools. An additional ₹150.30 crore has been sanctioned for 501 classrooms at a unit cost of ₹30 lakh each.



In a separate order, the department sanctioned ₹16.62 crore for additional facilities at a Telangana Public School in Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district.



The school will start classes from pre-primary to Class VIII in 2026–27, with Classes IX to XII to be introduced from 2027–28.



The approvals are part of efforts to strengthen school infrastructure and expand access to education in urban growth areas.

