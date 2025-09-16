Telangana: British Deputy High Commissioner Visits Nims

Hyderabad: British deputy high commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen visited the paediatric cardiac surgery ward at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) on Monday, where British doctor D. Ramana, along with Nims cardiothoracic department head Dr M. Amaresh Rao, has been performing free heart surgeries for children.

Dr Ramana is a consultant paediatric cardiac surgeon and head of department, cardiac surgery, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool. Every year for the past three years, his team has been collaborating with Nims Hospital to provide free heart surgeries to children in need. The surgeries are performed free of cost under Aarogyasri and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Owen visited the paediatric cardiac unit in the Millennium Block and inquired about the treatment being provided to children. He said it was heartening to see British doctors contributing to providing free treatment with government support, offering children born with congenital heart problem a new lease of life.

Nims director Dr Nagari Bheerappa said children from other states are also receiving treatment here.

MBBS 1st phase counselling from today

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the final merit list and seat matrix for MBBS admissions under the competent authority quota in government, private unaided, minority and non-minority medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26. The university also announced the schedule for exercising web options in the first phase of counselling.

Candidates whose certificates were uploaded and provisionally verified during online registration and whose names appear in the final merit list are eligible to participate. Web options can be exercised online at https://tsmedadm.tsche.in from 6 am on September 16 to 11.30 pm on September 18.

All eligible candidates, including those under PWD, PMC, CAP and EWS quotas, are permitted to submit web options. Candidates allotted MBBS seats must pay a university fee of `12,000 to download the allotment order. Tuition fees are fixed at `10,000 per year in government colleges and `60,000 per year in private and ESIC institutions.

KNRUHS cautioned that those who fail to exercise options in the first phase will not be eligible for subsequent rounds, in order to prevent seat blocking. Similarly, candidates allotted a seat but failing to join will forfeit eligibility in later phases. There is no restriction on the number of choices that can be entered during web options.

Selected candidates must report to their allotted college principal by the last date mentioned in the allotment order, submit original certificates, bonds and pay college fees to confirm admission. Final certificate verification will be done at the college level. The university also clarified that admissions to MBBS courses at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar, are subject to final orders of the Telangana High Court.

Speedy action in women’s plaints urged

Hyderabad: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Dr Archana Majumdar on Monday emphasised the need for prompt action and institutional support in cases of violence and harassment against women.

Speaking at the Mahila Jan Sunwai programme held at the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office, Dr Majumdar reviewed 56 petitions submitted by women from Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Hyderabad districts. She directed police to avoid delays in handling cases, particularly domestic violence complaints and to provide administrative and legal assistance in a supportive and friendly manner.

She further underscored the importance of rehabilitation for women in distress, including maintenance support and self-employment opportunities. During the session, she personally heard grievances, questioned officials on case progress, and instructed them to clear pending matters without negligence.

Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson Neredla Sharada, senior police officers and district women and child welfare officials participated in the programme.

Tipper caught transporting soil

Hyderabad: Hayathnagar police seized a tipper lorry engaged in illegal soil transportation during night patrols on the outskirts of Koheda village late Sunday.

Inspector P. Nagaraju Goud said that around 11.50 pm, patrol teams intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number TS07UN5399 on the service road and found it transporting soil without valid permits. The driver, identified as N. Dayakar Reddy of Urmerakhanguda in Abdullapurmet, was taken into custody and the vehicle was shifted to Hayathnagar police station.

Officials immediately informed Abdullapurmet tahsildar B. Sudarshan Reddy, who lodged a complaint on Monday afternoon. Based on this, police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Inspector Goud cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in illegal excavation, transport, or sale of soil, sand, and other minerals. He urged citizens to report such activities by dialling 100.

RTC bus fire averted, passengers safe

Adilabad: A major incident was averted when passengers of an RTC bus quickly got down after the engine caught fire and smoke emerged at Ichoda mandal headquarters on Monday afternoon. About 40 passengers were on board at the time, but no one was injured.

The bus driver alerted the passengers to disembark as soon as he noticed smoke and flames from the engine. The incident occurred while the bus was travelling from Adilabad to Nizamabad. RTC staff immediately informed the Fire Services, who rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Ashram school teachers to protest for promotions

Hyderabad: Teachers working in ashram schools under the Tribal Welfare Department will stage a dharna on September 19 at the Commissioner’s office in Masab Tank. The protest has been called by the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), which accused the department of neglecting long-pending issues, including the release of the promotion schedule.

The union said that for the past three months it has been urging the commissioner, secretary, and ministers to conduct promotion counselling and resolve problems pending since last year. Despite repeated representations, there has been no response, forcing them to launch the protest.

TSUTF leaders Chava Ravi and E. Venkati said the commissioner’s office must be held accountable for the inaction. They warned that if officials fail to act before the protest, the agitation would intensify and the responsibility would rest with the department.

Doctors demand insurance for medicos

Hyderabad: Doctors have urged Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to introduce a comprehensive health insurance scheme for all undergraduate and postgraduate medical students.

In a representation to Vice-Chancellor Dr P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) said students face high-risk exposure during clinical rotations, internships and residencies, making them vulnerable to infectious diseases and health complications.

“A dedicated insurance plan would ensure timely medical care without financial strain. It would show the university’s commitment to student welfare while easing stress on families,” said Dr R. Kartheek, HRDA general secretary.

He suggested the insurance premium be included in the university fee structure, ensuring automatic coverage. “Individual health insurance would cost much more. We have also requested accident coverage under the plan,” Dr Kartheek added. According to HRDA, the Vice-Chancellor responded positively and assured efforts would be made to include the scheme from the upcoming academic year.