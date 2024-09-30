Telangana Braces for Thunderstorms, Hyderabad Records Heavy Rainfall

Hyderabad:Hyderabad and parts of the state witnessed a sudden downpour on Sunday, catching off-guard many people who had ventured out for a holiday outing. The rain did provide much-needed relief from the heat that dominated the earlier part of the day.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society's report, Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru recorded cumulative rainfall of 56.5 mm, Jubilee Hills 35 mm and Chandanagar and Serilingampally 33.3 mm.



In the state, Sangareddy's Kisteradipet recording 69.3 mm rainfall, followed by 56.5 mm at Ramachandrapuram and Gandipet 54.8 mm.



The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert for 17 districts for Monday: Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool.

