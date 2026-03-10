Telangana Braces for Prolonged Spell of Thunderstorms and Hail from March 16

Hyderabad: A severe weather warning has been issued for Telangana, with forecasts predicting a prolonged and active spell of powerful thunderstorms, heavy rains, and hailstorms across various parts of the state from March 16 to March 23.

Following a period of intense summer heat, meteorologists indicate a sharp shift in atmospheric conditions next week. This volatile weather system is expected to bring significant precipitation and strong winds over an eight-day period, raising concerns about potential disruptions in affected districts.

An urgent advisory has been specifically issued for the agricultural sector. Farmers are strongly requested to take immediate and utmost precautions, as the anticipated hailstorms and heavy downpours pose a severe threat to standing crops. Experts warn that the severe weather could lead to substantial agricultural losses if protective measures are not implemented ahead of the storms.

Authorities are urging all residents to remain vigilant and monitor daily weather updates as the state prepares for this unusually active week of rainfall.