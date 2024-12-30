Telangana: Boy slips while flying kites, dies

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy died after allegedly falling off the fifth floor of a building while flying kites in Kushaiguda on Sunday evening. He has been has been identified as Aryan Chidrup, 9, studying in the Class IV, and a resident of at Maple Homes on Saketh Road.

Mannavath Seetharam told to the police that his son Aryan had gone to a building adjacent to his house to fly kites. While on the fifth floor, he accidentally fell and suffered a severe head injury.

On hearing some commotion he and his wife rushed to the scene and immediately shifted him to a city hospital. From there they had to take him another private hospital in Karkhana for further treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the boy had slipped while flying kites, police said.

The parents reached out to the police, who registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS.

In January, Hyderabad saw four fatal kite-related incidents, in the first, 20-year-old Akash, fell from a five-storey apartment rooftop in Pet Basheerabad and died instantly. On the day of Sankranti, 11-year-old Tanishq died of electrocution in Attapur while flying a kite near high-tension wires. A 13-year-old Shiva Prasanna fell from a four-storey terrace in Nagole, suffering fatal injuries. Also, on January 13, 2024, an Army soldier K. Koteshwara Reddy lost his life after a nylon manja used for kite flying got entangled with a lamppost and slit his throat on Langar Houz flyover when he was going to work on his bike.





Avoid flying kites near

1. Near high-tension wires or transformers – Risk of electrocution.

2. On terraces without safety railings – Risk of falling.

3. Near railway tracks – Danger of electrocution or being hit by trains.

4. In thoroughfares or near places of worship – Public safety concerns.

5. Using nylon or synthetic manja – Prohibited due to severe injuries and environmental hazards.