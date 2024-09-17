Telangana: Boy Run Over by Vehicle Driven by his Father

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy succumbed to injuries after he was hit by a mini-truck driven by his father in Kismatpur on Monday, Rajendranagar police said. The accident occurred at 11.30 am and the vehicle was being driver by his father G. Krishna.

Police said Krishna did not notice his son Vamshi near the vehicle when he started to drive, police said. On realising that he had run over his son, Krishna rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Krishna a native of Kurnool district, was staying along with his family at his brother Veeresh’s house in Kismatpur for the last three years and working at a brick making unit.