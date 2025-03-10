 Top
Telangana Board to Award Full Marks for Printing Mistake in Exam

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 11:39 PM IST

Telangana Board Of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said it would award full marks to students who attempted Question 7 in the English paper of the second year Intermediate Public Examination that was held on Monday.

Telangana Board Of Intermediate Education (TGBIE)

Hyderabad:Telangana Board Of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said it would award full marks to students who attempted Question 7 in the English paper of the second year Intermediate Public Examination that was held on Monday.

This followed concerns raised by students about unclear lines in the pie chart question. The BIE reviewed it with subject experts, and decided to give full marks to the question for students who attempted it in the exam.

The BIE said this was done in the interest of fairness and ensuring that students were not affected by the printing inconsistencies

