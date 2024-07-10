Telangana Board Asks Students To Fill In Merit Scholarship Forms

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday invited applications from the college and university students under the National Merit Scholarship — an initiative of the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme.

The scholarship scheme facilitated by the Ministry of education, government of India, is now open for both fresh and renewal categories for the academic year 2024-25.

The final date for submission of applications is October 31, 2024. Students who have passed the Intermediate Public Examination in 2024, and those who were previously awarded the scholarship and are seeking renewals — will be eligible for filling in the forms. The Institute Nodal Officer (INO) will verify the applications by November 15, 2024.

Those who are eligible can submit their applications online through the official portal [http://scholarships.gov.in]. The TGBIE has published the list of top 20th percentile of provisionally selected candidates from the Intermediate Public Examinations 2024 on its official website (http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in). The list categorises the selected candidates as follows: GEN+OBC+SC+ST — (59,355), OBC (32,392), SC (8,089), and ST (5,198).