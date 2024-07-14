Hyderabad: BJP MP from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Etala Rajendar turned philosophical on Sunday and preached about how a politician should lead a life, serve the people and maintain relations with political leaders and other parties and how things have changed these days.

“A political leader must work like a compass in society. The political leaders must act like a role model and find solutions to the problems with the changing trends in the society,” he said.

“Whichever be the party of municipal corporators and MLAs in different areas of my constituency, we are from a culture to address the problems of people in all the regions in my constituency and serve the people,” he told the gathering and promised to release funds for all regions from MPLAD funds.

“Etala Rajendar has not won from Malkajgiri. People made me win and they won the election. While fighting for a separate Telangana, I faced innumerable difficulties. Looking at the pitiable conditions these days in the state, I am feeling highly pained. I will continue to fight to bring a new generation for a better society in the coming days”, he said.