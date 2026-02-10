Telangana BJP Workers Protest at DGP Office against Suicide of Party Candidate in Municipal Polls

Hyderabad: Several BJP workers and leaders were taken into custody by police on Tuesday when they held a protest at the Telangana DGP office here against the alleged suicide of a party candidate contesting the municipal elections in Narayanpet district. The BJP workers who tried to force their way inside the DGP office were prevented by police.

Police took the protesters away in a vehicle after taking them into custody. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that threats by the ruling Congress and the supporters of state Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari drove the BJP candidate for the post of ward councilor in Makthal town to take the extreme step. In a statement, he demanded the dismissal of Srihari from the state cabinet. The election for municipal polls will be held on February 11.



