Telangana BJP Urges Governor to Push for Fulfillment of Job Promises

A delegation of BJYM leaders led by general secretary Kasam Venkateshwaralyu and BJYM state president S. Mahender, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum with the demands.

The party urged the Governor to give directions to the state government to issue a fresh notification for the DSC for the remaining 9,000-odd vacancies. The government must fulfil the promises that it made as part of the Youth Declaration and initiate steps to fill 2 lakh vacancies within a year as per its promises.

The BJYM also asked the government to give `4,000 unemployment stipend to all eligible youth. The BJP told the Governor that the Congress government was adopting an anti-youth and anti-student stand and hence they had staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk on Saturday.





