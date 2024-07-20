Telangana BJP Urges Governor to Push for Fulfillment of Job Promises

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP urged Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to issue directions to the state government to fulfil its promises including the immediate release of job calendar as promised in the Congress manifesto and reissue the list of eligible Group I candidates for the mains exams in the 1:100 ratio.
A delegation of BJYM leaders led by general secretary Kasam Venkateshwaralyu and BJYM state president S. Mahender, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum with the demands.
The party urged the Governor to give directions to the state government to issue a fresh notification for the DSC for the remaining 9,000-odd vacancies. The government must fulfil the promises that it made as part of the Youth Declaration and initiate steps to fill 2 lakh vacancies within a year as per its promises.
The BJYM also asked the government to give `4,000 unemployment stipend to all eligible youth. The BJP told the Governor that the Congress government was adopting an anti-youth and anti-student stand and hence they had staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk on Saturday.