Telangana BJP Unveils Grand Strategy To Mobilise Grassroots

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao held a meeting with state party general secretaries and heads of morchas to discuss measures to intensify the party’s grassroots mobilisation leading up to the local body polls.

Party leaders were equipped with action plans, including door-to-door canvassing tactics, urging workers to visit every village household and highlight the state government’s glaring failure to conduct gram panchayat 21 months after the due date.

“It is a movement to reclaim the voice of Telangana’s rural masses,” Ramchander Rao said. “Our journey from the village booth to the Assembly is relentless.

Sources revealed that the BJP was leveraging the delay in holding the panchayat elections, which had left rural governance in limbo. With nearly Rs 4,000 crore in 15th Finance Commission funds blocked due to the absence of elected local bodies, the BJP’s narrative centres on the Congress government’s inability to deliver on promises, particularly 42 per cent reservations for the Backward Classes community in local body polls.

Party strategists advised holding a continuous campaign of exposing the government’s inaction by engaging citizens directly, employing grassroots leaders as the frontline warriors in this electoral battle.

Speaking to the media later, Ramchander Rao described as a betrayal of voter trust, the Congress not fulfilling its promise of 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

Rao said that the BJP was dedicated to providing party-based reservations and strong support for BC candidates in the upcoming elections.