Telangana: BJP to Focus on Congress Failures in Budget Session

Hyderabad: The BJP Legislature Party has resolved to highlight in the Assembly Budget Session, the Congress government's failure to deliver on its election promises. After a strategy meeting, BJP Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy criticised the Congress for not issuing job notifications or a job calendar.

The BJP plans to expose the Congress' delays in implementing the farm loan waiver, providing farm subsidies, and fulfilling commitments made to women and senior citizens. Maheshwar Reddy accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of finding new excuses daily to delay the farm loan waiver, forcing farmers to turn to private moneylenders. He noted that promised financial assistance to farmers, tenant farmers, and farm workers remains unfulfilled seven months into the Congress' term.

Maheshwar Reddy also pointed out that gram panchayats are unable to undertake new projects due to the non-release of Rs1,200 crore in dues, while contractors receive payments by allegedly paying commissions to government officials.

Additionally, he criticised the Congress for not pursuing investigations into the Dharani Portal and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scam, despite previous demands for a CBI probe. The BJP is now calling for a CBI investigation into recent phone-tapping incidents.