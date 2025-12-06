Telangana BJP To Conduct 'People’s Betrayal Day’ Protest

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said that the Congress government’s years in power was marked by “betrayal, false promises and administrative chaos.” He accused the ruling party of failing to deliver on commitments, pushing the state into debt, and ignoring the plight of farmers, youth, senior citizens, and the poor.

In a statement, Ramchander Rao also pointed to alleged policy failures like the controversial HILT policy and mishandling of GHMC expansion, calling these actions “deceptive and disastrous.”

To protest these, Ramchander Rao said the party would to organise a dharna on Sunday at Indira Park. Terming the protest as “People’s Betrayal Day Maha Dharna,” he said the party would demand immediate implementation of pending promises.

BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy said the Congress was celebrating governance success despite widespread public dissatisfaction and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading people with unfulfilled election promises. He urged the government to issue a White Paper on how many of the ‘420 manifesto assurances’ were implemented.

BJP leaders condemn BC Youth Eswar Chari’s suicide

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao and National BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah, BJP MP, alleged that the suicide of Eswar Chari from Medipally, Malkajgiri district, was a consequence of the Telangana government’s failure to implement the promised 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) community.

Rao called it a stark example of “complete collapse of social justice” and accused the Congress government of neglecting rights of the BC community, to which Chari belonged, and betraying promises. He said the government’s failure to release funds to BC community corporations and non-payment of fee reimbursements have caused deep disillusionment, driving Chari to end his life.

Rao demanded immediate release of all pending funds and full implementation of BC community rights.

Krishnaiah, holding the government responsible for the youth’s death, and warned against the state’s intentional sidelining of BC rights and accused the Revanth Reddy administration of betraying the community, which has led to despair and mental distress among thousands of youngsters.

Aruna Flags ‘Auctioned’ Sarpanch Polls

HYDERABAD: BJP vice-president and Mahbunbagar MP D.K. Aruna has raised serious concerns about the unopposed election of sarpanches and ward members by conducting auctions. Speaking over the phone with State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini, Aruna expressed alarm over reports that sarpanch seats in several villages are being secured through illegal inducements and forceful practices.

In a statement, Aruna welcomed the idea of uncontested elections as a means to promote village development but warned against misuse of the process. She stated that holding elections under the influence of bribes and coercive canvassing undermined the democratic spirit and is tantamount to strangling democracy itself.

She said luring voters or forcing them to support candidates was unconstitutional and called on the State Election Commission to take suo motu action against such malpractices. She asked whether proper vigilance was being exercised, suggesting that the tacit approval or ignorance of revenue and police officials amounts to turning a blind eye.