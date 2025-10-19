Telangana BJP State Chief Highlights Sardar Patel's Role In Hyderabad Merger

HYDERABAD: BJP president N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday accused certain political parties of suppressing historical facts and failing to educate youth about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal role in keeping India united.

Speaking at a workshop commemorating Patel’s 150th birth anniversary at the BJP office, Ramchander Rao emphasised Patel’s role in integrating over 560 princely states, including Hyderabad State.

He expressed pride that Telangana became a part of India due to Patel’s efforts but he lamented distortion of this history for political gains by some parties. He accused the Congress of attempts to disintegrate India by exploiting caste, region, and language, in contrast to Patel’s vision of unity.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitments like "Ek Bharat- Atma Nirbhar Bharat" and India's economic ascent, and urged the party workers to draw inspiration from Patel's advocacy of "Swadeshi." Ramchander Rao lauded the state BJP and the Modi government for celebrating September 17 as "Hyderabad Liberation Day," unlike the Telangana state government.

He also alleged that foreign entities like the one floated by George Soros funded the Congress to create divisions.

Referring to Union home minister Amit Shah as a “modern-day Sardar Patel,” he credited him for near elimination of Naxalism but cautioned over claims that some Telangana politicians maintain Maoist links. He demanded a probe by the Congress government into these allegations.