Telangana BJP Sounds Alarm Over Almatti Dam Height

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao has strongly criticised the A. Revanth Reddy-led state government for compromising Telangana’s interests over the proposed increase in the height of Almatti Dam by the Karnataka state from 519 metres to 524 metres by stating that it would prove detrimental to the interests of lakhs of farmers in the state.

Talking to newsmen, Ramchander Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of neglecting this critical issue despite making frequent visits to Delhi and meetings with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He lamented that Revanth Reddy has not raised the Almatti Dam concern even though both Telangana and Karnataka are Congress-ruled states.

Highlighting a Supreme Court stay on any construction or height increase work at Almatti Dam, the BJP chief alleged Karnataka was proceeding with land acquisition to expand the dam’s storage capacity. He warned that if the dam’s height was increased, it would turn large parts of southern Telangana—including Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts—into a desert.

Ramchander Rao also pointed out that Mahbubnagar, the Chief Minister’s home district, would face severe water shortages. He accused the current government of prioritising “contracts and commissions” over safeguarding Telangana’s Krishna River water rights.

Recalling that the previous BRS government under KCR accepted only 299 TMC of Krishna water—a decision he deemed harmful—Ramchander Rao argued that both the former and current governments lack the moral authority to defend the state’s water interests.

He urged the Telangana government to immediately engage Karnataka in negotiations to protect farmers and prevent further water crises. Rao vowed that the BJP would strongly oppose any attempt to raise Almatti Dam’s height.