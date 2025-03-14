Telangana: BJP slams Revanth over delimitation remarks

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks terming the proposed delimitation of constituencies as a "conspiracy by the Centre" against southern states.

In a statement, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman said it was highly unbecoming on the part of Revanth Reddy to use words like "conspiracy," especially when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have categorically assured that Lok Sabha seats from the South would not be reduced.

Dr Laxman alleged that parties like the DMK, having failed to fulfill their electoral promises, are now resorting to diversionary tactics ahead of Assembly elections next year. "The DMK, unable to face the public over unkept promises, is trying to create unnecessary controversy over delimitation," he said.

He also pointed out that, as per the pro-rata basis, the number of Lok Sabha seats in southern states is likely to increase, not decrease, and accused opposition leaders of misleading people for political gain.